Officer Who Punched UM Fan on Video Cleared of Wrongdoing

A police officer who was slapped and who then punched the woman who slapped him in the face has been cleared of wrongdoing at the incident that occurred during a UM game.

A Florida police officer who was caught on video punching a drunken woman during a University of Miami football game in early November has been cleared of any wrongdoing.

The Miami-Dade Police Department said Detective Douglas Ross' supervisors found the 18-year veteran's actions were within departmental rules.

Video of the Nov. 4 incident showed Miami fan Bridget Freitas, a 30-year-old nurse, slap Ross as he and several officers tried to carry her out of the stands at the Hard Rock Stadium during the Hurricanes' win over Virginia Tech.

Ross reacted to the slap, hitting Freitas in the head with his right fist. According to the arrest report, Freitas had been arguing with other fans and was "using profanity in a loud, boisterous manner" when officers arrived. She was charged with felony battery on a police officer and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

RAW VIDEO: Altercation Between Woman and Officer at UM Game

Police are investigating a videotaped altercation where an apparently intoxicated University of Miami football fan slaps an officer, who then punches her in the head. (Published Monday, Nov. 6, 2017)

Miami-Dade police Director Juan Perez acknowledged it didn't look good, but said officers don't distinguish between males and females when throwing a punch.