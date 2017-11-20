What Ever Happened to the Other Manson Family Cult Members?

Charles Manson, the sinister hippie cult leader who declared himself "the Devil" and dispatched his followers to commit a series of Hollywood murders in 1969 that shocked the country, died Sunday night in a California hospital at the age of 83. (Published 36 minutes ago)

Charles Manson, who died Sunday, didn't carry out many of the horrifying crimes he's known for — they were executed by his cult, the so-called Manson Family.

NBC News examined where its most prominent members are today, including Patricia Krenwinkel, California's longest-serving female prisoner

The 69-year-old was denied parole 13 times. She helped murder the LaBianca family and stabbed coffee heiress Abigail Folger when the Manson Family members broke into the home of Sharon Tate. Leslie Van Houten also remains behind bars, where she is described as a model prisoner, like Krenwinkel.

Charles "Tex" Watson and Bruce Davis — once Manson's "right hand man" — both became ministers in prison as well, but Lynette "Squeaky" Fromme, who tried to assassinate President Gerald Ford in 1975 but was never charged with murder, was granted parole in 2009.

