Amanda Knox Returns to Italy for the 1st Time Since Acquittal

Amanda Knox, right, exits the airport from a side entrance upon her arrival in Linate airport, Milan, Italy, Thursday, June 13, 2019. Knox has returned to Italy for the first time since she was convicted and imprisoned, but ultimately acquitted, for the murder and sexual assault of her British roommate Meredith Kercher in the university town of Perugia in 2007. Knox is in Italy to attend a conference in Modena organized by the Italy Innocence Project, which seeks to help people who have been convicted for crimes they did not commit.

Amanda Knox is back in Italy for the first time since her murder trial, set to speak at a conference organized by an aid group for people falsely accused and charged with crimes, NBC News reported.

The 31-year-old was acquitted of killing her British roommate after a long legal saga.

Knox was swarmed by media when she arrived at an airport in Milan Thursday.

She tweeted Wednesday that she wouldn't be speaking with journalists ahead of the speech, hoping it "will speak for itself."