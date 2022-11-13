3 Killed, 2 Injured in University of Virginia Shooting as Police Search for Suspect

Three people were killed and two others were injured in a shooting at the University of Virginia late Sunday and the gunman, identified as a student, remains at large, the university's president announced Monday morning.

The university’s emergency management issued received reports of shots fired at a campus parking garage on Culbreth Road in Charlottesville around 10:30 p.m. They advised the community to shelter in place, and reach out to friends and family and let them know their status.

"I am heartbroken to report that the shooting has resulted in three fatalities; two additional victims were injured and are receiving medical care," UVA President Jim Ryan said. "This is a message any leader hopes never to have to send, and I am devastated that this violence has visited the University of Virginia."

Police said they were looking Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr. in connection with the deadly shooting and shared a photo of the suspect, who Ryan described in his statement as "one of our students." That same photo appears on a 2018 football roster on the website for the Virginia Cavaliers, but the profile says he did not appear in an games that year.

The UVA Police Department is looking for Christopher Darnell Jones regarding the shooting incident that occurred on the grounds of the University of Virginia. Call 911 if seen, do not approach. pic.twitter.com/mKcxF6ksxw — UVA Police Department (@UVAPolice) November 14, 2022

Jones was last seen wearing a burgundy jacket, blue jeans and red shoes and may be driving a black SUV with a Virginia license plate number TWX3580. Police warned he is considered armed and dangerous, and anyone who sees him should call 911 and not approach.

The circumstances and motive of the shooting were not immediately revealed, and the victims have not been identified.

The editor-in-chief of The Cavalier Daily, the university's student newspaper, told News4's Brandon Benavides she went to the scene when she learned of the shooting and was turned away by an officer.

"A police officer told me that I should turn around and that it was not safe for me to be there... so then I went to shelter in place with some friends for about an hour," Eva Surovell said. "Everyone's awake, everyone's sheltering in place, calling family to confirm they're OK. It's certainly somber, and I think everyone is just letting people in their lives know that they care about them and they're checking in."

An update on the active shooter incident at UVA: pic.twitter.com/LLshF8JJcR — Jim Ryan (@presjimryan) November 14, 2022

University police said multiple agencies were actively searching for the suspect.

Brian T. Coy, the assistant vice president for communications, described the situation as "active."

The University of Virginia's Office of Emergency Management established an emergency hotline for family and friends with questions about the incident.

Classes were canceled for Monday, Nov. 14, Ryan said.

For family and friends with questions about the event, @UVA has established an Emergency Hotline at 877-685-4836. — UVA Emergency Management (@UVA_EM) November 14, 2022