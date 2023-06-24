2 women shot dead in Diamond Bar home care facility for elderly

A man was arrested in connection to the deadly shooting of two women in Diamond Bar Saturday morning.

The shooting happened on the 23800 block of Sapphire Canyon Road just after 8 a.m. The property also serves as a home care nursing facility called “Happy Home Care for Elderly.”

The suspected gunman was identified by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department as Jianchun Li, a Diamond Bar resident who is employed as a live-in caretaker at the location. Court records indicate he's 40 years old. It was not immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

Neighbors said they were shocked to see the crime scene outside their doors. Ivonne Trypucko, who manages the homeowner’s association, was taken back by the investigation.

“That is absolutely just heart-wrenching for me. I can’t believe that. I just can’t. The home, the owners, have had issues with the city in the past because they were running Airbnbs about 2019 ... The neighbors here had it with that, and I guess they quickly turned it around into the home health care,” Trypucko said.

Neighbors said the home housed six elderly people, as well as some workers. Police did not immediately say who the victims were.

Someone at Happy Home told NBC4 the property where the shooting occurred is part of their company, but they also did not say whether the victims were staff or residents.

The investigation is ongoing.