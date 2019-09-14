2 Injured in Shooting at Texas Peewee Football Game: Police

An argument at a peewee football game in Fort Worth led to a shooting in which two people, including a child, were injured Saturday afternoon, police say. (Published 2 hours ago)

An argument at a peewee football game in Fort Worth, Texas, led to a shooting in which two people, including a child, were injured Saturday afternoon, police say.

The shooting happened just before 4 p.m., during the third quarter of a football game between the Fort Worth Longhorns and the 81G Bulldogs, a witness told NBC 5. The teams were playing on a field at Eastern Hills High School.

Witnesses said the mother of one of the players became upset when a fight broke out between some of the players on the field.

The woman then called her older son, who arrived with a gun and started to shoot, police said.

"Everybody in the bleachers, they dropped in the bleachers and everyone ran everywhere," said Damber Walker, whose son plays for the Bulldogs. "Kids on the field were running. Coaches were running."

The gunman, whose age was not immediately available, was on a small hill overlooking the field and fired between 10 and 30 shots, witnesses said.

"He was shooting at our sideline. He was standing at the top of the hill. You could see him pointing down shooting directly at the kids," said Jonathan Cunningham, one of the Bulldogs' coaches. "So we checked on our players, our kids, making sure everyone was OK. That's when we noticed one of our parents was shot."

A woman was struck in the leg and a girl under 18 years old was grazed in the back, police said. Both were transported to an area hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life threatening.

Police said they have not located the shooter.