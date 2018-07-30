Scallywag! Fest Returns and Expands to More Cities

Your favorite local craft beer and punk rock music festival has apparently decided to drop the "Ye" from its name (maybe Kanye's newest album was too embarrassing of an association) and expand to four additional American cities including Denver and Austin.

The newly minted Scallywag! festival -- presented by 91x in San Diego -- will feature Rancid, the Mighty Mighty Bosstones, Hepcat, Less Than Jake, the Interrupters and Beach Goons at the Waterfront Park on Saturday, Oct. 20.

Since we're going into our third year of Scallywag! and other markets are going into their first, San Diego definitely scored with the best lineup. Plus, no city can beat our craft beer selection -- sorry, Denver.

"Back for its third installment, Scallywag! is going to be bigger than ever with an incredible lineup of breweries and epic bands! Rancid, Bad Religion, Pennywise and friends will pair perfectly with the brewery lineups we’ve got in store for 2018," co-producer Cameron Collins of Brew Ha Ha Productions said in a press release.

We do, however, have to wait until late October while Denver, Austin, Auburn and Boise get the music festival in late September.



Tickets for all dates of Scallywag! go on sale Friday, Aug. 3, at 10 a.m. Get 'em here.

Rutger Ansley Rosenborg has been an Associate Editor at NBC SoundDiego since 2016. Find out more here, or contact him here.