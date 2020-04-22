Wouldn’t It Be Nice: Beach Boys Icon Mike Love’s $8.7M Rancho Santa Fe Mansion for Sale

Now, wouldn’t it be nice? Beach Boys co-founder Mike Love’s $8.7 million mansion in San Diego’s Rancho Santa Fe community is now on the market – complete with eight bedrooms, a pool with a swim-up bar, and panoramic ocean views.
The 17,515-square-foot home is being listed by Rancho Santa Fe-based agent Linda Sansone. It is located on Circa Oriente. Check out
the listing here.
Take a peek at all kinds of “Good Vibrations” inside this SoCal dream home.
14 photos
1/14
Scott Basile
Mike Love’s home is inside the gated community of Fairbanks Ranch in Rancho Santa Fe, in San Diego County.
2/14
Scott Basile
“Owned by a legendary music artist, this significant, state of the art, luxurious, one-of-a-kind, 17,515-square-foot custom estate compound with breathtaking 270-degree panoramic ocean, mountain, and golf course views, is perched on one of the highest lots and encompasses 3.39 lush park-like acres,” the listing reads.
3/14
Scott Basile
“This resort styled home promises to become an elegant backdrop for many unforgettable future family memories,” the listing reads.
4/14
Scott Basile
The family room features “soothing saltwater aquariums,” according to the listing.
5/14
Scott Basile
6/14
Scott Basile
The chef’s kitchen features a butler’s pantry, breakfast nook and professional appliances.
7/14
Scott Basile
“The San Diego lifestyle would not be complete without an enhanced outdoor living experience,” reads the listing.
8/14
Scott Basile
The backyard includes an outdoor summer kitchen and a tennis court including dedicated locker/dressing room and restroom.
9/14
Scott Basile
The listing touts the “jaw dropping panoramic ocean and mountain views from the private master terrace.”
10/14
Scott Basile
11/14
Scott Basile
The home boasts a 3-level floor plan and a grand foyer with dual staircases.
12/14
Scott Basile
The formal living room has a grand-yet-cozy fireplace.
13/14
Scott Basile
14/14