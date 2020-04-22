Wouldn’t It Be Nice: Beach Boys Icon Mike Love’s $8.7M Rancho Santa Fe Mansion for Sale

Now, wouldn’t it be nice? Beach Boys co-founder Mike Love’s $8.7 million mansion in San Diego’s Rancho Santa Fe community is now on the market – complete with eight bedrooms, a pool with a swim-up bar, and panoramic ocean views.

The 17,515-square-foot home is being listed by Rancho Santa Fe-based agent Linda Sansone. It is located on Circa Oriente. Check out the listing here.

Take a peek at all kinds of “Good Vibrations” inside this SoCal dream home.