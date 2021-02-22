Woman, 96, Goes Missing From Her Home in Jamacha-Lomita Area

Police on Monday continued searching for a 96-year-old woman who went missing from her home in the Jamacha-Lomita area of San Diego.
Barbara Anderson walked away from her home in the 400 block of Sunnyside Avenue sometime between midnight and 3 a.m. Sunday, according to San
Diego police.
Family members told police Anderson does not drive. She can only get around using a walker and was believed to have it with her.
Anderson was described as a 5-foot white woman weighing about 160 pounds with blue eyes and white hair. She was last seen wearing a green sweater, gray pants and tennis shoes.
Anyone with information on Anderson's whereabouts is urged to call SDPD at (619) 531-2000.
