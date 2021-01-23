Two People Hospitalized After Bar Fight in El Cajon

Two people had to be taken to the hospital after a bar fight Friday night in El Cajon. One of those people injured is a local soldier who is supposed to deploy to Iraq soon.

Police were called to the Junction Bar and Grill at about 11 p.m. Friday night after a report of a fight. Witnesses told police that a couple of groups started fighting inside.

There was a group celebrating a military deployment that had nothing to do with the original fight and were trying to get out of the bar. Instead, they got caught up in the violence and were attacked.

"It's pretty bad. We spent hundreds and hundreds of dollars in here and for what for this. So my kids could end up in the hospital," said Patricia Vega, mother of the victims.

There are multiple injuries reported, only two were transported to a local hospital for evaluation for minor injuries, El Cajon PD said.

No arrests were made in connection to the fight.

Right now bars are not supposed to be open in San Diego county because of the stay-at-home order, but the mayor of El Cajon has instructed police to not enforce COVID-19 restrictions.