Wife Crashes Car to Help Husband Suffering Medical Emergency in Driver's Seat

A wife quickly took control of a speeding vehicle after her husband suffered a medical emergency behind the wheel, and tried to bring the car to a stop by slamming into the back of a bottom-dump truck on a freeway in Lakeside Friday, authorities said.

The 59-year-old man from Mesa, Arizona, was driving a convertible on eastbound Interstate 8 near Dunbar lane at about 11:45 a.m. when he experienced some sort of medical emergency that caused him to lose control of the car, according to California Highway Patrol.

His wife was in the passenger's seat and immediately reached across the center console and took hold of the steering wheel, CHP said.

Ahead of the convertible was a tractor truck hauling a bottom-dump trailer. Doing what "she felt was the best option given the circumstances," the wife steered the convertible into the back of the trailer, CHP Officer Jeff Christy said.

The driver of the dump truck and another bystander quickly rushed to the severely damaged convertible and pulled the unresponsive driver out. Christy said the two performed life-saving measures on the driver until first responders could arrive.

The driver was transported to Sharp Memorial Hospital in unknown condition, according to CHP. His wife suffered moderate injuries and was transported to Scripps Mercy Hospital. The driver of the dump truck did not suffer injuries.

CHP said drugs or alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash.