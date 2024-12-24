Offices and services in the city, and the county of San Diego and other local municipalities will close over the Christmas holiday.
Here’s a look at what will be closed and open around the region:
Closed on Christmas Eve:
- All city libraries will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday and will reopen at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday
- Public buildings in Balboa Park will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday. Check with individual museums and other park attractions for their holiday schedules
- Public buildings include: Balboa Park Activity Center, Morley Field, Municipal Gym, Botanical Building
- All city recreation centers and city pools will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday
- The Tecolote Nature Center will also be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday
- The Office of the City Clerk's Passport Services will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday
Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.
Closed on Christmas Day:
- All public San Diego County offices, family resource centers, library branches, and animal shelters. (All County offices will resume normal business hours on Thursday)
- The following centers will be closed:
- Fallbrook Community Center
- Lakeside Community Center
- Spring Valley Community Center
- Spring Valley Gymnasium
- 4S Ranch Recreation Office only (all parks will be open)
- Spring Valley and Lakeside Teen Centers
- Valley Center Community Hall and Adams Park Pool
- San Elijo Nature Center
- Santa Ysabel Nature Center
- City reservoirs
- Mission Trails Regional Park Visitors Center
- All County public health clinics will be closed on Wednesday
- Your Safe Place - A Family Justice Center
- All city administrative offices
Holidays
What's open in San Diego on Christmas
City services remaining open Christmas Day:
- Chollas Lake (weather permitting)
- Mission Trails Regional Park
- Tecolote Canyon Natural Park
- City golf courses (holiday rates apply); Mission Bay Golf Course will close at dusk
- City skate parks and the Pacific Highlands Ranch Pump Track at 5977 Village Center Loop Road
- Dog off-leash areas
Christmas trash collection services in San Diego
Curbside trash, recyclables, and organic waste will not be collected on Wednesday for customers served by the City's Environmental Services Department. Wednesday's trash collection will occur on Thursday. Thursday's collection will occur on Friday, and Friday's collection will happen on Saturday.
Residents not serviced by the City of San Diego or residents of other cities should check with their waste hauler for the holiday schedule.
The Miramar Landfill, Greenery, Recycling Center and mattress collection site will be closed Wednesday.
Parking in San Diego on Christmas
Parking meters, time restrictions for parking on streets, yellow zones, and posted street-sweeping routes within the City of San Diego will not be enforced on Christmas Day. All other parking violations will be enforced.
Police and emergency crews will not be impacted by the holiday.