Wet Weather Delays Dozens of Flights Out of San Diego International Airport

Dozens of flight delays impacted San Diego International Airport (SAN) on Tuesday amid a powerful stormed that prompted the National Weather Service to issue a brief severe thunderstorm warning for much of the county.

According to FlightAware, 88 flights within, into or out of SAN were reported as of 11 a.m. Tuesday. Additionally, nine flights at the San Diego airport were canceled. It is unclear how long the delays will last, but passengers are encouraged to contact their airline for the latest information.

Sheena Parveen's Morning Forecast for Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

The first storm of the spring 2023 season dumped measurable rain to the region overnight, with some parts of the county anticipating up to three inches of rain. The region, which has been rain-fatigued with 12 atmospheric rivers this past season, has been heavily impacted by recent storms.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

North County, in particular, has taken the brunt of the past few storms and has received the most rainfall in recent weeks. Near Oceanside, a sinkhole off State Route 78 prompted Caltrans crews to shut down a busy portion of the highway to work on the issues. And in Mission Valley, the city of San Diego shut down several river-crossing roads in anticipation of Tuesday’s storm.

To learn more about your forecast, click here.