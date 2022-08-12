WATCH: San Diego Police Pursuit Ends in Crash in El Cajon

A vehicle crashed into a pole following a police pursuit in El Cajon Friday.

SkyRanger 7 showed the dark grey sedan crashed into a wooden telephone pole and facing the wrong way on a busy roadway in El Cajon at around 1:45 p.m. Several patrol vehicles were surrounding the smashed sedan.

It was not immediately clear if there were any injuries.

San Diego police said they were monitoring a suspect in Linda Vista Friday morning and when they tried to make contact at about 1:15 p.m., the suspect took off. It was not clear what the suspect was wanted for.

The pursuit ended in front of a Kia dealership on Johnson Avenue.

SDPD did not release any other information.

This is a developing story.