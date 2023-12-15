WATCH: San Diego FD battling house fire in University City

You are watching a live stream of SkyRanger 7. This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

Firefighters are battling flames at a University City home.

The fire sparked at around 3:30 p.m. on Bloch Street northeast of the Interstate 5/State Route 52 interchange. SDFD said smoke was coming out of the home when firefighters arrived.

SkyRanger 7 flew over the home and saw firefighters on the roof spraying water on flames through large holes in the two-story home's roof.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The cause of the fire has not been determined. No injuries have been reported as of 4 p.m.