WATCH: San Diego FD battling house fire in University City

By Rafael Avitabile

Firefighters are battling flames at a University City home.

The fire sparked at around 3:30 p.m. on Bloch Street northeast of the Interstate 5/State Route 52 interchange. SDFD said smoke was coming out of the home when firefighters arrived.

SkyRanger 7 flew over the home and saw firefighters on the roof spraying water on flames through large holes in the two-story home's roof.

The cause of the fire has not been determined. No injuries have been reported as of 4 p.m.

