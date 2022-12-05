Five People Arrested at End of Pursuit in Boyle Heights

At least five people were arrested at the end of a pursuit that ended in Boyle Heights.

The pursuit started in Ventura County and went through LA and Orange counties.

The driver led CHP units on a very high-speed pursuit reaching up to speeds over 100 miles per hour at multiple points.

The pursuit began in the city of Fillmore after a hit-and-run. No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.