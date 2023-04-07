car crash

WATCH: White Truck Leads San Diego Police on Chase on I-8; Suspect Arrested

By NBC 7 Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A person who San Diego Police said was threatening some with a gun led officers on a chase Friday morning.

At around 9 a.m., police tried to pull the suspect over but they sped away and led police toward eastbound Interstate 8.

SkyRanger 7 was over the scene where it showed, what appeared to be a man driving a white truck, then crashing into an accident that was already on the roadway.

The driver then sped away where he then drives into the shoulder and goes into a ditch and comes to a full stop amid a cloud of dust. Officers immediately pull up to the vehicle and stand outside their cars with guns drawn, as they approach with a K-9 officer. The driver then runs away from the vehicle and is then chased by the K-9. Officers catch up and take him into custody.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

