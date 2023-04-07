WATCH: White Truck Leads San Diego Police on Chase on I-8; Suspect Arrested

A person who San Diego Police said was threatening some with a gun led officers on a chase Friday morning.
At around 9 a.m., police tried to pull the suspect over but they sped away and led police toward eastbound Interstate 8.
SkyRanger 7 was over the scene where it showed, what appeared to be a man driving a white truck, then crashing into an accident that was already on the roadway.
The driver then sped away where he then drives into the shoulder and goes into a ditch and comes to a full stop amid a cloud of dust. Officers immediately pull up to the vehicle and stand outside their cars with guns drawn, as they approach with a K-9 officer. The driver then runs away from the vehicle and is then chased by the K-9. Officers catch up and take him into custody.
No other information was available.
