Warmer weather expected this week in San Diego County

Dry and much warmer weather is expected this week for San Diego County, with the warmest conditions occurring by mid-week, forecasters said Monday.

Forecasters said the downtown San Diego area will see sunny skies by Monday afternoon, with a high near 65.

The deserts are expected to be mostly clear and sunny, with highs reaching the upper 90s by mid-week. Mostly clear conditions are expected in the mountains, with highs in the low 70s to mid-80s.

Along the coast, partly cloudy conditions are expected this week, with daytime highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Inland valley areas are expected to see a mix of partly cloudy and clear conditions through Friday, with highs reaching the mid-80s.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Monday's San Diego surf forecast includes a high-risk rip current, with water temperature of 59 to 61 degrees, surf height from 3 to 5 feet and a mixed west swell from 280 degrees and south swell from 200 degrees.

San Diego saw some rain over the weekend. Here’s a look at some of the rainfall totals so far from this weekend:

Palomar Mtn: 0.62’’

Lake Cuyamaca: 0.58’’

Fallbrook: 0.22’’

Vista.: 0.12’’

San Diego Int'l Airport: 0.04’’

Here are your Monday temperatures: