first alert forecast

Warmer weather expected this week in San Diego County

By City News Service

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Dry and much warmer weather is expected this week for San Diego County, with the warmest conditions occurring by mid-week, forecasters said Monday.

Forecasters said the downtown San Diego area will see sunny skies by Monday afternoon, with a high near 65.

The deserts are expected to be mostly clear and sunny, with highs reaching the upper 90s by mid-week. Mostly clear conditions are expected in the mountains, with highs in the low 70s to mid-80s.

Along the coast, partly cloudy conditions are expected this week, with daytime highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Inland valley areas are expected to see a mix of partly cloudy and clear conditions through Friday, with highs reaching the mid-80s.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Monday's San Diego surf forecast includes a high-risk rip current, with water temperature of 59 to 61 degrees, surf height from 3 to 5 feet and a mixed west swell from 280 degrees and south swell from 200 degrees.

San Diego saw some rain over the weekend. Here’s a look at some of the rainfall totals so far from this weekend:

Palomar Mtn: 0.62’’
Lake Cuyamaca: 0.58’’
Fallbrook: 0.22’’
Vista.: 0.12’’
San Diego Int'l Airport: 0.04’’

Here are your Monday temperatures:

  • Coast: mostly sunny- low 60's
  • Inland: mostly sunny- upper 60's
  • Mountains: sunny- mid to low 50's
  • Deserts: sunny - low 70's

This article tagged under:

first alert forecast
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Down to Earth With Dagmar Decision 2024 Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us