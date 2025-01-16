Firefighters make quick work of small fire along SR-78 in Vista

A small brush fire started along westbound state Route 78 in the Vista area Wednesday.

California Highway Patrol communications indicated the small fire sparked near the offramp for Mar Vista Drive around 4 p.m.

Smoke could be seen rising above the area but by about 4:30 p.m. only light, white smoke was visible, a good indication firefighters had a handle on the blaze.

Video from SkyRanger 7 showed a black patch of land was scorched but it did not appear the fire spread to any nearby buildings. At least five firefighting vehicles were at the scene continuing to douse any hotspots. No flames were visible.

A SigAlert was issued for the westbound SR-78 Mar Vista offramp. Traffic was stop-and-go until about Rancho Santa Fe Road, the agency said.

This is a developing story. Details may change as information is released.