Wildfires

Firefighters make quick work of small fire along SR-78 in Vista

By Christina Bravo

NBC 7

A small brush fire started along westbound state Route 78 in the Vista area Wednesday.

California Highway Patrol communications indicated the small fire sparked near the offramp for Mar Vista Drive around 4 p.m.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

Smoke could be seen rising above the area but by about 4:30 p.m. only light, white smoke was visible, a good indication firefighters had a handle on the blaze.

Video from SkyRanger 7 showed a black patch of land was scorched but it did not appear the fire spread to any nearby buildings. At least five firefighting vehicles were at the scene continuing to douse any hotspots. No flames were visible.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

A SigAlert was issued for the westbound SR-78 Mar Vista offramp. Traffic was stop-and-go until about Rancho Santa Fe Road, the agency said.

This is a developing story. Details may change as information is released.

This article tagged under:

Wildfires
Newsletters Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us