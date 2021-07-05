Vegetation Fire in Santa Ysabel at 173 Acres, 90% Contained

Firefighters are getting closer to extinguishing a vegetation fire in Santa Ysabel, near Julian, caused by a motorhome fire that spread to a nearby grassy area.

According to Cal Fire San Diego, the fire remains at 173 acres and is 90% contained as of Monday evening.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"Firefighters will remain on the fire overnight and through tomorrow," Cal Fire tweeted Sunday. Firefighters are still working to build and strengthen the containment line, Cal Fire said.

#YsabelFire in Santa Ysabel [update] Fire remains 173 acres and is now 76% contained. Firefighters will remain on the fire overnight and through tomorrow, building and strengthening containment line. pic.twitter.com/ICwUPtxfth — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) July 5, 2021

The fire was first reported at around 11:45 a.m. Saturday after a motorhome caught on fire along Hwy 79, north of Highway 78, and spread to the grassy area.

At noon, Cal Fire reported the fire was threatening homes and evacuations were made for those living on School House Canyon Road and evacuation warnings were made for Epei Hill Road. By 6:30 p.m., all evacuation orders and warnings had been lifted, Cal Fire said.

At around 4:15 p.m., the fire had grown to 173 acres, after a more accurate assessment of the fire's perimeter. By 6:25 p.m., the fire remained at 173 acres, but firefighters had the fire 17% contained, Cal Fire said.

Sunday morning, Cal Fire San Diego said the fire remained at 173 acres, with 41% containment after firefighters made great overnight progress. Around 6:30 p.m., Cal Fire said the fire remains at 173 acres and is now 76% contained.

Current winds moving smoke south and west of the #YsabelFire this morning. Forecast wind speed between 10 to 20 mph today. Fire now 41% contained per @CALFIRESANDIEGO #4thofJuly pic.twitter.com/rs4Wa3SWJo — Crystal Egger (@crystalegger) July 4, 2021

State Route 79 was closed for a short time but then opened for one-lane traffic and was fully reopened by early Sunday.

No damages were reported to homes in the area.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.