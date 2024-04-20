Man arrested on suspicion of DUI in Valley Center crash that killed teen

A man was arrested on suspicion of DUI after a two-vehicle collision near Valley Center killed a 19-year-old driver, officials said.

The crash occurred around 8:20 p.m. Friday at Valley Center Road and West Tribal Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A 19-year-old Valley Center man, who was driving a white Toyota Camry, entered the intersection and, for reasons under investigation, collided with a 34-year-old Ranchita man at the wheel of a Ford Expedition, the CHP reported.

The Toyota driver died at the scene, while the driver of the Ford — Fernando Porras Abrego — reported no injuries and was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and booked into the Vista Detention Facility.

"He faces multiple charges related to this incident, including misdemeanor DUI-alcohol." the CHP reported.

The victim's identify will be released through the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office pending family notification.

Authorities urged anyone with additional information to call the CHP at 760-643-3400.