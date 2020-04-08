USNS Mercy Crewmember Tests Positive for COVID-19

A medical treatment facility crewmember aboard the San Diego-based USNS Mercy has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Navy Public Affairs Officer Lt. Joseph Pfaff.

The individual is isolated onboard and will soon be transferred off the ship to an isolation facility where they will self-monitor for severe symptoms, Pfaff said Wednesday.

This positive case will not affect the ability for the Mercy to receive patients, he said. Right now, the ship is treating non-coronavirus patients from Los Angeles-area hospitals to free up beds and resources for coronavirus patients.

"The ship is following protocols and is taking precaution to ensure the health and safety of all crew members and patients onboard," Pfaff said.

Anyone who boards the Mercy, which began accepting patients on March 29 after docking at the Port of Los Angeles, is tested for the coronavirus.

As of April 7, some 27 patients have been treated on the 1,000-bed hospital ship for things like gunshot wounds, heart failure and pneumonia, but no COVID-19 cases, according to a spokesperson.

Although the Mercy’s primary mission is to provide a mobile and capable surgical medical facility to the U.S. Military, the ship has been mobilized to provide full hospital services in the event of a national emergency and to support U.S. disaster relief.

"We are honored to answer the call in this time of need," said Rear Admiral Tim Weber just before launch in March. "We are as the Mercy says, 'Steaming to Assist.'"

The Department of Defense released footage from inside the USNS Mercy, the Navy hospital ship docked in Los Angeles to help during the coronavirus pandemic.