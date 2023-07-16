Updated: Mountain biker, 24, dies after helping save dehydrated hikers in Jacumba

A 24-year-old mountain biker from Otay Mesa died Saturday after trying to help dehydrated hikers in an eastern San Diego valley, officials said.

Cal Fire San Diego received a call at around 2:40 p.m. about four hikers in the area of Carrizo Gorge in Jacumba with dehydration and heat-illness-related symptoms.

The hikers did not have food or water, according to Cal Fire spokesperson Mike Cornett.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

When crews arrived, a group of good Samaritans on mountain bikes guided them toward the hikers’ location.

Four hikers and two bikers needed to be evaluated and were treated and released at the scene.

The 24-year-old biker went to Jacumba Hot Springs with his friends for a mountain bike ride on Saturday, according to Chuck Westerheide, the County of San Diego's Public Safety Group Communications Officer.

He had rode from their meeting point close to Interstate Route 8 to Goat Canyon Trestle. On the return ride back from their meeting point, the biker complained of feeling tired and stayed behind while a friend got water for him.

Later, he and his friend were returning to the meeting point when he collapsed multiple times along the way, ultimately becoming unresponsive, Westerheide said.

He was carried into an air-conditioned pickup truck, then transported from an ambulance to an air ambulance, where paramedics attempted lifesaving measures on him. He was eventually pronounced dead at 5:45 p.m., said Brent Pascua, Fire Capt. with San Diego County Cal Fire.

The cause of death and other information were not immediately available. He has yet to be identified, according to the County of San Diego.

"A huge thank you to the bystanders that were able to lead the firefighters and rescue helicopter in to where the patients were in this very rugged and remote area," Cal Fire wrote in a Facebook post.

Hot temperatures in Jacumba

In Jacumba Saturday, the highest temperature was 106 degrees Fahrenheit, according to AccuWeather.

In the Facebook post, Cal Fire advised the public to bring water and food when exploring the backcountry and to plan activities when temperatures are cooler. When hiking, Cal Fire encourages people to hike in groups and make sure that friends and family are aware of their location and expected return time.

Capt. Pascua advised folks to adjust their plans during hot temperatures.

"You know when it's this hot, maybe it's a good idea to plan the hike another day, or at least really early in the morning so it's not in the heat of the day. And when you do, take lots of water — take more water than you think you're going to need," Capt. Pascua said.

"Know your limitations and try and get help as soon as possible, that way we can get out there and help you," Capt. Pascua added.

Hikers should make sure they hike with a working cell phone. As long as hikers have cell reception and rescue crews can access the area, they can locate hikers, Capt. Pascua added.