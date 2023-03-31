Unfounded Active Shooter Reports at Fashion Valley Mall in San Diego Forced Shoppers Into Hiding

Now-unfounded reports of an active shooter Friday night at the Fashion Valley Mall sent shoppers running into stores to hide at the direction of scrambling law enforcement personnel.

As of 9:15 p.m., SDPD confirmed there was no active shooter, but had not confirmed if any shots were fired or if anyone was injured or arrested.

The reports came in at around 8 p.m. An NBC 7 employee shopping at the mall said law enforcement personnel were running through the mall telling shoppers to go into stores and lock the doors. Our staffer saw stores reopening their doors soon after.

A witness named Andrea told NBC 7 a similar story: that shoppers were running into stores to hide and storefronts were swiftly closing their security doors.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

"[Nordstroms] let us in and told us there was an active shooter, so we hid in the dressing room," Andrea said. It was terrifying. It's terrifying but it's reality in America. As scary as it is, we sort of thought, 'Oh, I guess it's our turn to be terrified.'"

"It's horrible. It's disgusting," she added.