Unfamiliar Phone Number? It May Be the County Calling About Your Possible Exposure to COVID-19

With the county deploying more than 400 contact tracers to notify individuals who may have been exposed to COVID-19, local officials are urging residents to pick up the phone if an unfamiliar phone number calls because it may be regarding their health.

The County Public Health Services is increasing efforts to contact individuals who may have been exposed to the novel coronavirus as restrictions across the county are eased. Since May 4, the county team investigated more than 3,100 close contacts, in which almost 85% of those contacts were within the same household.

Contact tracers will call individuals who have come in close contact with COVID-19 patients. If those people do not answer their phones, the tracers may leave a voicemail and should be called back immediately.

Staff will identify themselves as working for the county and all information they receive will be confidential.

Public Health staff investigate when a case is confirmed and pass along their findings to the contact tracers so the team can get in touch with individuals who risk exposure to the virus. Once informed, those individuals are advised to self-quarantine at home and are monitored for COVID-19 symptoms, like fever, shortness of breath of coughing. Those who test positive for the virus will be notified as soon as possible.