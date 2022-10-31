Trick-or-Treat Forecast: Mild Temperatures for San Diego County This Halloween

Happy Halloween, San Diego!

Monsters, ghouls and witches will be scouring the county and going door-to-door on Monday in search for some sweets. While trick-or-treaters seek candy for the holiday, their parents may be pleased to know it’ll be a dry evening with mild – but chilly – temperatures.

Why don't ghosts like rain? It dampens their spirits! 👻



Good news for any little ghosts out for Beggar's Night, the forecast is mild and dry 🌒🎃 #iawx — NWS Des Moines (@NWSDesMoines) October 30, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The first half of the day will begin with sunny conditions but as the evening creeps in, cloud coverage will follow.

“The second half of the day, we should start to see some clouds moving through,” NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said in her forecast. “(We’ll have) more clouds as we head into tonight but it will be dry for the trick-or-treaters this Halloween.”

The weather will be mild countywide, with temperatures forecasted to be in the low 60s throughout the region around 7 p.m. – perfect for prime Halloween activities.

There’s something you might not be thinking about but should be: toxic ingredients in your kids’ face paints and powders, reports NBC 7 and Telemundo 20's Sergio Flores.

“This Halloween looks really nice for the trick-or-treaters,” Parveen said.

As the week progresses, temperatures will begin to dip and the forecast reveals San Diego County may get wet weather.

“This will be the warmest day of the week,” Parveen said. “After today, temperatures will be dropping.”

The website Candystore.com ranked the top 10 least-liked candies in the United States ahead of Halloween 2022.

Wednesday morning may get a chance for some showers, with the following day possibly getting snow in parts of the region.

“Then we head into Thursday; colder air moves in and this is when we could have a chance for even a wintry mix in our local mountains,” Parveen said.

As of now, rain totals don’t appear to be too heavy.