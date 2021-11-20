Toreros Win Share of Another PFL Championship

The Toreros football team opened the season on a 4-game losing streak. They're ending it with another championship trophy.

USD finished its season with a 41-16 win at Stetson to run its winning streak to seven games and earn a share of the Pioneer Football League title with Davidson.

Quarterback Mason Randall put together his best game as a Torero, throwing for 337 yards and three touchdowns without a turnover. Christian Brown caught six of those passes for 109 yards and a score while Jaseem Reed had four grabs for 87 yards and a score. USD also ran for 203 yards, 132 of them from Emilio Martinez.

As good as the Toreros offense was, their defense was even better. USD sacked Stetson quarterbacks eight times He’s off on a 36-yard touchdown jaunt. Martinez carried 17 times for 132 yards and the rout was on because the defense was just rude to Hatters quarterbacks, sacking them 8 times and held the Hatters to 178 total yards.

While USD gets to add a championship to its record books, Davidson will represent the PFL in the FCS Playoffs because they handed the Toreros their only conference loss.