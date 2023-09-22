Tijuana

Tijuana rent rising alongside San Diego's

Tijuana has long been a refuge for San Diegans struggling to afford housing. But now, rents are also rising rapidly in the border city.

By Amber Frias

NBC Universal, Inc.

Growing up in Vermont, Jodi Cilley never imagined that one day she'd be living in Mexico.

“In fact, it took me until I was in my teens to even imagine leaving this area because I just didn't know what was outside of it,” said Cilley, now a Tijuana resident.

After living in San Diego on an adjunct professor's salary, she realized she needed to find a new home.

“I pay for a two-bedroom, one-and-a-half bath, parking for two cars and [it’s] about a 10-minute walk to the beach, $800 a month,” said Cilley.

“It's very demanded right now,” said Sergio Gonzalez, a realtor in Tijuana. “There's a huge demand for housing here.”

Gonzalez says rents have more than doubled since the start of the pandemic.

“My mother left me a small house, a two-bedroom house and I used to rent it, believe it or not, for the equivalent of $300 a month,” said Gonzalez. “In two years they're offering me $1,500 for the same house.”

Still, according to online rental company Zumper, a similar two-bedroom unit in San Diego costs an average of $3,2000 a month.

“It's still affordable,” said Gonzalez. “It's rising twice as fast, not twice as expensive.”

The key word here is “affordable”

“When I lived in San Diego, everything was so expensive," said Miramar Huerta. “Like going out to eat is expensive but in TJ it's not.” 

So despite rising rents and a few drawbacks, which include long cross-border commutes, Tijuana remains a good option for many expats.

“If you're someone open-minded, it's perfect,” said Hueta.

As for Cilley, it's become a place she now can't imagine leaving.

“What an incredible option to even have, you know,” said Cilley. “We live in a city that is next to another country within a 15-minute drive.”

An enticing alternative for some San Diegans looking for a life with less overhead.

