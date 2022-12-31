Three People Found Dead in Lakeside Home: Sheriff

Three people were found dead in a Lakeside home Saturday after sheriff officials were called to the residence, Lt. Chris Steffen said.

On Friday at around 11:30 p.m., sheriff's deputies received a call about an assault with a deadly weapon at the 13500 block of interstate 8 Business. Once deputies arrived, they found out that a man may have shot a woman after an argument and both were believed to still be inside the residence.

SWAT was called and eventually made entry into the residence after not getting a response from anyone inside the home. Once inside, deputies found two women and a man, in their late 50s, dead from apparent gunshot wounds, Steffen said.

The Sheriff's Homicide Unit is investigating the incident and said it appears that the man shot both women and then shot himself. The motive for the shooting is under investigation, Steffen said.

The department's homicide unit urged anyone with information about the shootings to call them at 858-285-6330, or after hours at 858-565-5200. Anonymous callers can contact Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.