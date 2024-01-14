Thousands gather along Embarcadero to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

Thousands of people gathered along Harbor Drive in San Diego on Sunday to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The 42nd annual parade was organized by the San Diego Alpha Foundation and the Zeta Sigma Lambda Chapter or Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., the oldest African American fraternity in the U.S.

Beginning at North Harbor Drive and Ash Street, the parade went down Harbor Drive, then on Pacific Highway, ending near Seaport Village.

The parade included floats, fraternity and sorority members, drill teams and colleges and universities.

Along with honoring Dr. King’s legacy, preserving it and expanding it was top of mind for many.

“The legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. has not been realized yet," Dr. Robert Walker, an event organizer, said. "He began in the 60s, and you talk about freedom and equality in work and in school and voter registration, and those things have not fully changed in 2024. This young man is still living through the age where we are still dealing with the issues that we thought would be resolved by now, but they haven’t been, so his dream hasn’t happened yet."

The event also included a 5k walk/run and festival.