Things to do this weekend in San Diego: Flower Fields, CRSSD Fest and Restaurant Week

There's always something fun to do in America's Finest City.

What to Know Our Weekend Events guide is published every Thursday in our In Your Neighborhood section of NBC7.com

Like our mission always, our guide will do its best to span the county -- north, south, east, and west — to bring you fun, fresh and affordable things to do in San Diego

Have any events to share? Please send them to Brenda.Gregorio-Nieto@nbcuni.com

Friday, March 1

The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch

Until May| $14-$23

Mother Nature transforms the rolling hills of North San Diego County into one of the most spectacular displays of natural color and beauty in the world. The nearly fifty acres of Giant Tecolote Ranunculus flowers that make up the Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch in Carlsbad are in bloom for approximately six to eight weeks each year - from early March through early May, signaling spring in San Diego County!

March 2024 Art Walk

At La Jolla Village Merchants Association| Free

From 4 to 7 p.m., stroll through more than 16 art galleries at this monthly event that includes food, drinks and entertainment.

Puffs

7 p.m. at Casa del Prado| $20

Set against a backdrop of spells, potions and magical creatures, Puffs is a comedic and inspiring tale for anyone who has never been destined to save the world.

Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience

At the Del Mar Fairgrounds|$53

Vincent van Gogh Returns to San Diego. This stunningly beautiful exhibition blends over 300 of Van Gogh’s most celebrated works. The exhibit will be in town until April 4.

Saturday, March 2

CRSSD Festival Spring ‘24

All weekend long| $130-$249

FNGRS CRSSD is presenting a two-day packed electronic music festival lineup from noon to 10 p.m. at Waterfront Park in San Diego.

Chris Stapleton's All-American Road Show

5 p.m. at Petco Park | $120-$300

Chris Stapleton’s 2024 leg of his All-American Road Show tour begins at Petco Park.

San Diego Festival of Science and Engineering Expo Day

At Snapdragon Stadium| Free

Get ready to dive into the world of science and engineering. The annual festival features a variety of STEM activities and takes place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Miso Making Workshop

At Maya Moon Collective| $79

Want to learn about, taste and make miso, the magical fermented bean paste that originated in Japan and is used to flavor so many dishes? This hands-on workshop from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. ends with you taking home your own jar of miso (spoiler: you have to wait a year to eat it).

KPBS Kids Event: Hats Off to Reading Day: Super Why

10 a.m. at the San Diego Children’s Discovery Museum| $11.50

Kids will have a chance to meet Super Why, have a special story time, a book giveaway and special activities throughout the museum.

Las Migas

7:30 p.m. at Epstein Family Theatre| $33

Powerful vocals, dancing violin lines, sensual choreography, and upbeat rhythms of the guitar, Las Migas quartet creates a fascinating blend of flamenco and Mediterranean styles of music from Spain.

Sunday, March 3

Circus Vargas

1 p.m. in National City| $25

The Circus is back in town. Circus Vargas is in National City until March 11.

English

At the Old Globe at 7 p.m.| $98

In a classroom near Tehran, four adult students prepare for an English proficiency exam. They each have a reason for being there: a chance at opportunity, access, or a new calling. But as they bond over this new way to express themselves, they also grapple with the lives they must leave behind.

San Diego Restaurant Week

March 3-10

SD Restaurant Week is cooking up a storm of tastings from more than 100 restaurants across 30+ neighborhoods in the best deals this season.

Lakehouse Food & Wine Festival

At Lakehouse Resort Lakeside Lawn in San Marcos| $95

Sip, sample and vote for your favorite food and drink from North County and San Diego at this 21+ event, which also features live music from “American Idol” alum Perry O’Neal. The festival is from noon to 5 p.m.