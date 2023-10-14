Teenage suspect arrested in fatal City Heights shooting

A 16-year-old boy was in custody Friday on suspicion of fatally shooting a young man this week in a City Heights parking lot.

The teen was arrested shortly after 7:30 p.m. Thursday, about six hours after the deadly gunfire erupted in the 3800 block of Marlborough Avenue, just east of state Route 15, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The suspect's name was withheld because he is a minor.

Patrol officers responding to the shooting found the victim, whose name has not been released, suffering from gunshot wounds outside a shopping center near Officer Jeremy Henwood Memorial Park.

Detectives have determined that the victim was sitting in a parked car when the killer approached and opened fire on him through the windshield, SDPD Lt. Jud Campbell said. The shooter then ran to a nearby silver BMW sport- utility vehicle, got behind the wheel and drove off.

"Through the afternoon and early evening (Thursday), detectives worked to gather evidence and information regarding the shooting," Campbell said Friday afternoon. "It was determined that the suspect in this case is a ... juvenile."

Police did not disclose what led investigators to identify the teenager as the alleged shooter.