Teen skateboarder dies after skull fractured by car in Linda Vista

An 18-year-old skateboarder who sustained severe injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Linda Vista on Tuesday has died, officials said.

The skateboarder, who was identified as Cameron Vaughan, suffered a skull fracture and brain bleed when he rode against a red light and was struck by two vehicles at 7:17 p.m. Tuesday, according to the San Diego Police Department. He was not expected to survive.

Vaughan was riding eastbound in Osler Street on the south side of the Genesee Avenue intersection when a 45-year-old man driving a Chrysler Pacifica southbound on Genesee Avenue hit the skateboarder as he crossed the street, SDPD Officer John Buttle said.

Due to the force, the teenager was thrown into a Nissan Altima driven by a 25-year-old man that stopped at the red turn arrow in a northbound turn lane, Buttle said. The skateboarder came to rest south of the Nissan in the northbound lane.

His body is now at the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office.

"He came here every other day, was a really good kid. He skated a lot," Mason Spears, one of Vaughan's friends, told NBC 7 at the skatepark on Wednesday. "He was a great kid. I don’t know why it had to happen to him."

Spears said the Vaughan was an accomplished skateboarder and often picked up stunts on his first try.

"I was like, 'Wow.' I got butterflies in my stomach. There's no way that just happened. It was so sad," Spears said, describing his reaction to the news that his friend was fighting for his life after the crash.

The accident, having happened so close and involving a close friend, is having a chilling effect on Spears and other skaters. It’s a harsh reminder of the dangers beyond the skate park surface.

The two drivers involved in the collision remained at the scene. Neither were cited or faced charges in connection with this accident.

Traffic Division officers responded to the scene and were investigating the collision.