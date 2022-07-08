SWAT Team Raids San Diego Luxury Apartment Complex, Seizes Fentanyl, Xanax, Marijuana

More than 50 pounds of marijuana, over 1,600 Xanax bars, about 100 fentanyl pills, around $175,000 and other narcotic contraband were found at a San Diego luxury apartment complex by San Diego Police Department's SWAT team and detectives early Friday morning.

San Diego police arrested four people at The Merian Apartments in East Village and booked them on a variety of charges related to having narcotics with the intent to sell, said SDPD Lt. Paul Phillips. Two of those four arrested were also charged with child endangerment, police added.

The raid was served on a high risk search warrant related to an ongoing narcotics investigation, according to Lt. Paul Phillips.

Police arrested Chauncey Johnson, Malinali Serna, Lauro Carrillo and Dominique Brown, the last two on charges of possessing $100,000+ from drug sales, conspiracy to commit crime, laundering funds related to controlled substance, and more.