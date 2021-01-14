SWAT in Standoff With Barricaded Suspect at Subway in Midway District

Eastbound Sports Arena Boulevard has been shut down while San Diego police respond to an armed suspect barricaded inside a restaurant.

Police say the suspect is barricaded inside a Subway at 3146 Sports Arena Blvd. Officers were first called to a reported armed robbery at the restaurant just before 3 p.m. SWAT is at the scene, according to SDPD.

Two people have come out of the building so far, but the suspect is still inside, SDPD said.

It is unknown if any customers or employees are still inside.

SDPD is asking the public to avoid the area.

Check back for updates on this breaking news story.