SUV crashes into Coronado police sergeant on motorcycle

The driver of an SUV crashed into a Coronado Police motorcycle sergeant in Coronado on Sunday morning, sending him to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

An SUV drove out of 6th Street and Alameda Boulevard in Coronado just before 9 a.m., hitting the sergeant and causing him to fly over the handlebars, land onto the car's hood and hit the windshield before landing on the ground, according to the Coronado Police Department.

In the crash, the sergeant's motorcycle became embedded into the grill of the SUV.

After the collision, the 25-year police veteran was still conscious and called for help with his police radio.

He was transported to a hospital in San Diego with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

California Highway Patrol is leading the investigation but at this early stage in the investigation, it does not seem like alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash, police said.

The driver and passenger in the SUV stayed at the scene and cooperated.