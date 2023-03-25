tierrasanta

Suspicious Death of Tierrasanta Man Prompts San Diego Police Homicide Investigation

Circumstances surrounding the man's death required a full homicide investigation

By Renee Schmiedeberg

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man in his 60s was found dead in his Tierrasanta home Saturday morning after appearing to fall down a flight of stairs, prompting San Diego Police Department Homicide detectives begin an investigation, according to the agency.

The exact circumstances of the man's death at 10642 Esmeraldas Drive are still under investigation, but the scene required a full homicide investigation, according to Lt. Steve Shebloski from SDPD's Homicide Unit.

San Diego Fire-Rescue responded to a medical aid call just after 11 a.m. Sunday morning.

Upon arriving, medics treated the man, but he was pronounced dead about 10 or 15 minutes after first responders arrived, according to Lt. Shebloski.

"Some of the circumstances surrounding this death leaves us with more questions than answers so we are just going to have to do a little more investigating to determine, was this an accident -- was this a medical aid or was there foul play?" Lt. Shebloski said.

Seeing the police cars in the Tierrasanta neighborhood certainly caused concern among residents.

"We see him pretty much every day. Our dogs always say hi to each other, just a really sweet, older man," said Steven Klagholz, a resident.

Police are not releasing the identity of the man at this time.

No other information was available. Keep checking this page for updates as NBC 7 will update the information as it arrives into the newsroom.

