Suspected street racer leads police on wild chase near U.S.-Mexico Border

A suspected street racer led authorities on a wild pursuit through San Diego, at one point crashing with a law enforcement vehicle, before the chase ended in a crash near the U.S.-Mexico border Sunday night.

Officers attempted to pull over a red sports car for street racing at about 11:40 p.m., San Diego police said. When the driver failed to stop, a chase began, although it was unclear where.

At one point during the pursuit, the driver crashed into a U.S. Border Patrol vehicle, USBP said. It was not disclosed if the vehicle was assisting SDPD with the chase or was uninvolved. USBP said their officers were uninjured in the incident.

Other vehicles may have also been involved. Video from the scene showed a semi-truck with damage to its side and another vehicle that may have been hit. NBC 7 is working to confirm additional details.

The chase came to an end when the suspected race driver crashed near Kerns Street in Otay Mesa. The driver was taken into custody, SDPD said. The driver was not identified and it was not immediately clear what charges were pending.