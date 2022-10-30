Suspect Sought in Shooting in Front of 7-Eleven in Teralta West

Authorities sought the public's help Sunday in identifying a suspect who allegedly shot a man in the upper thigh during a fight in front of a 7-Eleven in the Teralta West Community of San Diego.

The 29-year-old victim and the suspect were arguing, which turned into a fight at about 10 p.m. Saturday in front of the store at 4350 University Ave., the San Diego Police Department reported.

The suspect left the area, returned a short time later, and allegedly shot the victim in the upper thigh. He was last seen running northbound on 44th Street. Paramedics rushed the victim to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was described as a clean-shaven, 5-feet-10-inch tall man between the ages of 35 and 39, weighing about 200 pounds with straight dark brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with yellow lettering and dark pants.

He was also seen driving a late-model, black four-door sedan with tinted windows.

Police urged anyone with information regarding the shooting to call them at 619-531-2000 or 858-484-3154.