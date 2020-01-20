Support Australia at These 13 San Diego Restaurants Today-Only

More than a dozen Southern California restaurants are teaming up to help wildlife relief efforts in Australia as devastating blazes have killed more than a billion animals.

OMG Hospitality Group and City Tacos will donate a portion of their sales on Monday to WIRES, the largest wildlife rescue and rehabilitation charity in Australia, according to the organization.

The restaurant group includes five locations, spanning downtown to Pacific Beach, as well as four affiliate restaurants reaching as far north as Hermosa Beach. The eateries mainly include breweries and fish shops.

All City Tacos locations in San Diego County will also participate with OMG Hospitality Group.

The 14 participating restaurants include:

Union Kitchen and Tap in Encinitas and Gaslamp

Pacific Beach AleHouse Kitchen and Brewery

Backyard Kitchen and Tap

Waterbar

Encinitas Fish Shop

Pacific Beach Fish Shop

Hermosa Beach Fish Shop

Sandbar Sports Bar and Grill

City Tacos in North Park, La Mesa, Imperial Beach, Encinitas, and Sorrento Valley

The OMG Hospitality Group will donate 25% of its total Monday sales, and City Tacos will donate 10% of its total Monday sales.

In an email to NBC 7, OMG Hospitality Group said it's hosting this promotion because "catastrophic fires, along with the worst drought in history and record high temperatures, are taking a tragic toll on native wildlife in Australia."

Backyard Kitchen and Tap and Union Kitchen and Tap in Encinitas will be at the center of the promotion, according to OMG Hospitality Group. These two locations will have live music, raffle prizes, and more to help draw in the crowds.

To donate directly to WIRES, click here.