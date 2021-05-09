San Diego

Strong Marine Layer Will Give Way to Sunny Afternoon Skies

Sunny skies Sunday afternoon were expected to give way quickly filling stratus clouds throughout the coastal basin in the evening

By City News Service

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The marine layer in San Diego County was much stronger Sunday and was helping to keep the coastal eddy and the stratus hanging in tougher, the National Weather Service said.

Sunny skies Sunday afternoon were expected to give way quickly filling stratus clouds throughout the coastal basin in the evening, forecasters said.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Some gusty winds were possible through the passes and canyons and along the desert slopes, and a healthy sea breeze was forecast for Sunday afternoon in coastal and valley areas, the NWS said.

High temperatures along the coast Sunday were expected to be 64-69 degrees with overnight lows of 53-58, forecasters said. Highs in the western valleys will be 69-74 and near the foothills, 73-78 with overnight lows of 47-54.

Mountain highs were expected to be 72-82 with overnight lows of 43-48. Desert highs will be 95-100 with overnight lows of 58-66.

A trough of low pressure across the northern Rockies was expected to maintain onshore flow with periods of gusty westerly winds over the mountains and deserts through Monday, forecasters said.

Low clouds and patchy fog were predicted to be extensive nights and mornings west of the mountains, clearing to the coast by afternoon.

Local

San Diego County Jan 4

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: 190 New Positive COVID-19 Cases, No New Deaths Reported

San Diego Police Department 14 mins ago

Armed Man Falls Through Ceiling of Apartment Unit in City Heights: Police

Weak high pressure was expected to build over the Southwest on Tuesday, bringing warmer weather through the work week, the NWS said.

Cooler weather was likely to return by next weekend.

This article tagged under:

San Diegoweatherfirst alert forecast
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice SportsWrap Tokyo Olympics Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us