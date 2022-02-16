Chula Vista

Street Racer Pleads Guilty to Causing Crash That Killed Chula Vista Grandmother

Alonso Pina, who was behind the wheel of a Ford Mustang, was racing another driver and crossed into oncoming traffic on Third Avenue

By City News Service

Crash aftermath in Chula Vista
ONSCENE.TV

A man who drove on the wrong side of a Chula Vista roadway during an apparent high-speed street race, triggering a crash that killed a woman and injured her two grandchildren, pleaded guilty Wednesday to vehicular manslaughter and reckless driving charges.

Alonso Pina, 23, faces five years in state prison for the June 5, 2021, death of Martha Villalobos Romo, whose vehicle was struck at the intersection of Third Avenue and L Street.

NBC 7's Omari Fleming spoke to the daughter of a woman killed in a crash caused by suspected street racers.

Police said Pina was driving on the wrong side of the road at around 6 p.m. and ran a red light at the intersection, striking Villalobos Romo's Nissan Altima. She died at the scene, and her 7 and 10-year- old grandchildren were hospitalized with minor injuries.

Pina was also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries and booked into county jail two days later.

Police said that prior to the crash, Pina was believed to have been racing with the driver of a white Subaru WRX who remains unidentified. Pina is scheduled for sentencing on March 17.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Local

San Diego to Beijing 10 hours ago

This is Perhaps the Biggest Mistake I've Made So Far Covering the Winter Olympics

Catholic Church 2 hours ago

San Diego Diocese Addresses Concerns About Arizona Priest After Baptisms He Performed Presumed Invalid Due to Error

At a vigil days after the crash, Villalobos Romo's daughter Stephanie Villalobos told NBC 7, "My whole family is suffering for the loss of my mother who wasn't doing anything wrong."

She said her mother was returning from treating two of her grandchildren to McDonald’s, as she often did. She also said her mother had survived multiple heart surgeries and health problems, including COVID-19, but it the end, "A stupid decision is what took her."

Police ID Driver Suspected of Street Racing, Causing Crash That Killed Bystander Grandmother

This article tagged under:

Chula VistaChula Vista Police DepartmentWrong-Way Crash
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us