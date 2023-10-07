Stingy Sheridan's shutout secures home playoff match for San Diego Wave FC

The National Women's Soccer League championship match will be played at Snapdragon Stadium this year. Wave FC are doing all they can to make it a home game.

The Wave played to a 0-0 draw at North Carolina on Saturday evening, securing the point they needed to lock up a 1st round playoff bye and give them a fantastic chance to win the title in their second season. No matter what happens in their season finale San Diego is into the NWSL semi-finals. If they win that they get a chance to win it all on November 11.

In North Carolina the Wave only got off four shots, one of them on goal, but needing just one point they weren't too concerned with generating a ton of offense. They were focused on making sure they didn't give anything up, something they've gotten used to with Kailen Sheridan in net. San Diego's goalie made a pair of sprawling saves to pitch another shutout but the stop of the night may have come from one of her teammates.

In the 1st half North Carolina got off a clean shot right in front of the net. It looked like it was ticketed for the corner of the goal but Madison Pogarch drifted back to the goal line and headed the ball away to preserve the clean sheet.

The Wave host Louisville on Sunday, October 15 in the regular season finale (2:00 pm kickoff in Mission Valley). They're currently one point behind Portland for the best record in the league so they do have a chance to finish at the top of the table with a win and a Thorns loss or draw.