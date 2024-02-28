Pedestrian struck on SR-163 into downtown San Diego

All lanes of southbound state Route 163 were shut down during Wednesday’s morning commute after a pedestrian was struck.

California Highway Patrol received a report at about 5:40 a.m. that a body was in the roadway of SR-163 at Interstate 5.

No details were immediately disclosed about the crash involving the pedestrian.

A SigAlert was issued around 6:30 a.m. for an investigation. Al lanes were reopened around 8 a.m.

This is a developing story. Details may change as information becomes available.