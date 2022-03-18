San Diego Humane Society

Spring Forward With New Family Member: San Diego Humane Society Reducing Small Animal Adoption Fees to $5

The promotion will be available from Friday through Sunday

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

Left to right: A guinea pig, a rabbit and a hamster all available for adoption at the San Diego Humane Society.
San Diego Humane Society

If you’re looking to have a pocket-sized pet join your household, now is a great time since the San Diego Humane Society (SDHS) is reducing its adoption fees for small animals to an equally pint-sized price.

For this weekend only, small animals at SDHS will be available for adoption for $5 thanks to a sponsorship by Petco Love. That fee will be honored for the shelter’s hamsters, rabbits, guinea pigs, mice and even a turtle.

“With more than 200 small pets available for adoption in our care, we are hoping the community will want to Spring into Love and open their hearts and homes to a small pet or two,” Jessica Des Lauriers, San Diego Humane Society Chief Operating Officer, said in a statement. “Every animal who finds a home and is adopted makes space for another animal who is in urgent need of care.”

SDHS accepts walk-in adoptions from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday. To take a look at the adoptable pets, click here.


