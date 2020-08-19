lax

Sparks Fly When FedEx Plane With Landing Gear Problem Touches Down at LAX

No serious injuries were reported after the plane arriving from New Jersey touched down early Wednesday.

By Jonathan Lloyd

AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo

A FedEx plane made an emergency landing early Wednesday at Los Angeles International Airport because of a landing gear problem. The crew was unable to extend the left main landing gear, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

Two people were on board. One pilot suffered non-life-threatening injuries while exiting the Boeing 767-300.

The plane arriving from Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey landed at about 5 a.m. Sparks could be seen as the plane's landing gear or belly skidded along the runway.

There were no flight schedule disruptions reported early 'Wednesday. One runway was shut down.

Watch as the plane touches down and sparks fly on our sister site, NBCLA.com.

