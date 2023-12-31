911 lines down in Chula Vista, National City on New Year's Eve

Some 911 phone lines are down in the South Bay on New Year's Eve due to technical issues, according to Chula Vista and National City police.

Chula Vista

The Chula Vista Police Department (CVPD) is troubleshooting the issues affecting 911 lines, the department announced Sunday night.

Calls for the Chula Vista Fire Department are also affected since they go through the same dispatch center, CVPD confirmed to NBC 7.

If there's an emergency and calling 911 isn't working, CVPD is asking the public to text "911" or call the non-emergency number at 619-691-5151.

🚨911 LINES🚨We’re experiencing technical issues w/ some of our 911 phone lines. Troubleshooting in progress. If you have an emergency and can’t get thru on 911, please TEXT “911” or call our non-emergency # at (619)691-5151, modified for emergencies - streamlined to dispatchers. — Chula Vista Police Department (@ChulaVistaPD) January 1, 2024

"We’re working to resolve this as quickly as possible," CVPD wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter. "Please share this with family-friends-neighbors in Chula Vista."

Updates can be found on CVPD's X account here.

National City

About 40% of the National City Police Department's 911 system is down, police said on Sunday.

While the department is still receiving some calls, other callers may get a busy signal or no response, Mark Lt. Segal with the National City Police Department said.

Segal says to call 619-336-4411 if lines are busy or if dialing 911 causes difficulties.

Calls for the National City Fire Department are not affected, police said.

This story will be updated with the latest information.