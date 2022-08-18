Terminal 2 at San Diego International Airport Cleared Due to a Security Threat; Flights Now Resumed

Terminal 2 at the San Diego International airport was cleared and planes had to deplane Thursday following a security threat, airport officials told NBC 7.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said that around noon, a traveler took a carry-on that had been identified for additional screening and walked into the sterile area of the airport, but when TSA officers began searching for the traveler they were not able to find him, prompting the decision to clear out Terminal 2 West and East.

Police dogs conducted a sweep of the terminal and everyone was moved back to the public area of the terminal to be rescreened. By 3:12 p.m., the airport tweeted saying all flights were allowed to resume operations.

Officials are saying those traveling to the airport should expect delays.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"We ask all travelers to exercise patience while this incident is resolved," TSA said.

TSA said approximately 5,000 to 7,000 people have been affected.

TSA has begun rescreening Terminal 2 passengers and all flights are allowed to resume operations. We thank you for your patience and cooperation. — San Diego Airport (@SanDiegoAirport) August 18, 2022

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.