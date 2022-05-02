SoCal Taco Fest RETURNS to WATERFRONT PARK

Awesome musical line-ups! The O.G. Stage will have performances by hip-hop legends Treach of Naughty By Nature, Sir Mix-A-Lot, ROB BASE, Young M.C., as well as The Purple Madness tribute to Prince, 80’s awesomeness from FlashPants, the popular Sublime tribute band 40oz to Freedom, and San Diego’s #1 “Yacht Rock” band High Tide Society. The newly added Corralejo Buena Onda stage will feature Ana Barbara, Grupo Cañaveral, Los Amigos Invisibles, La Sonora Dinamita con Vilma Diaz, Los Sleepwalkers and Kimba Light. The third Barrio Stage will showcase multi-cultural artists from the area with DJ Niayuku, Mariachi Diamante, DJ Veijo Lowbo, DJ Josexxx, Familia Loteria and Wa-Kushmá.

So much to do:

Stop the the Telemundo 20 & NBC 7 Street Team booth for fun games and prizes.

Baja Stars Lucha Libre wrestling!

Chihuahua races and beauty pageant

Party in the Craft Margarita Cantina with DJ D-Rock!

SoCal TacoFest SELLS OUT every year, don’t miss out

