Snake Wrangler's Caution Locals after San Diegans Report Rattlesnakes Biting Dogs

As temps start to warm up around San Diego, some dog owners are already starting to report their dog got bit by a rattlesnake.

Alex Trejo has three pups of his own. If any of them got bit, he’d know what to do, partially because he's a professional snake wrangler.

He said rain isn’t a factor when rattlesnake season starts, but warm weather is. He stays busiest in the summer.

“August, September and October are usually when most 90% of my calls are babies,” Trejo said.

The baby snakes are an even bigger threat than the grown-ups.

“Their sense and smell are much less than an adult's," he added. "A four-foot rattlesnake is able to mask and produce an odor where most animals can kind of pick up on it right away, but a brand newborn rattlesnake doesn't have enough buttons to rattle, so they can't even alert you that they're there.”

Trejo said being proactive is best and recommends avoidance and obedience training for dogs.

"Teach them what a rattlesnake is and give them a sense of urgency and caution towards it," he said.

“Even if you teach a dog like that to avoid a large rattlesnake or whatever in the middle of the road, you want to be able to recall your dog at any given moment," Trejo said.

If all else fails and your dog still gets bit, Trejo said to try to keep them calm, and hydrated and consider giving them some Benadryl. Then, get them to the vet right away.

Tom's Snake and Rattlesnake Rescue reports an antivenom treatment at the vet can run pet owners between $5,000 to $8,000

Rattlesnakes can be dangerous for people too but are rarely life-threatening. If you get bit, lightly wrap the wound and head to a clinic for treatment.